NEW Health Urges Patients to Seek Care

Governor Baker’s April 23 COVID-19 update focused on urging patients to continue getting the health care they need. “It’s important that people are cared for when they’re sick. Whether that’s for COVID-19 or for something else,” stated Governor Baker.

The fear of being infected with COVID-19 is a concern that’s causing many individuals to avoid seeking medical attention. At NEW Health we understand that fear, but want to ensure our patients there is a safe way to seek medical attention.

NEW Health’s greeters will be ready to screen patients as they walk in.

What to expect when seeking medical attention at NEW Health:

You should first call the department you’d like to schedule an appointment with. NEW Health is still offering telehealth care for primary care/sick visits, pediatrics, behavioral health, dental, and vision.

You will schedule a telehealth appointment with a provider who will assess if you need to be seen in-person.

Should your provider request that you come into the health center for an appointment, you will be pre-screened for COVID-19 symptoms and given proper protective equipment before entering the building. Always call for an appointment, do not walk in to make an appointment.

All patients with appointments or pharmacy pick-ups will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms as above, and will need to sanitize hands, wear a mask and have their forehead temperature taken. No visitors are allowed in the facility except in some very specific situations. Only one parent is allowed to accompany pediatric patients.

We take these precautions with all patients and staff that walk through our doors. We consistently sanitize our facilities and follow physical distancing guidelines. Our main concern remains the safety of our patients and staff. We hope that everyone feels comfortable visiting the health center to receive the care they need.

If you wish to schedule an appointment, you can find the department numbers for both our Charlestown and North End locations on our website newhealthcenter.org or you can call 617-643-8000 and our friendly Patient Service Coordinators will transfer you to the correct department.

Our friendly Patient Service Coordinators are here to help.

Remember, NEW Health accepts all patients regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay. We are a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), which means we can offer a wide variety of services through the Sliding Fee Discount Program. We are currently accepting new patients.

IF YOU HAVE A MEDICAL EMERGENCY, PLEASE DIAL 911.