Today is Friday, March 6 and some of the city’s priciest real estate is sinking into the earth – including buildings located right here in the North End, read more on the Wall Street Journal.

“Godmothered” filming. Due to unforeseen production issues, filming of “Godmothered” for the Disney+ streaming movie service was cancelled on February 28 and has been rescheduled for today, see additional details here.

1:00PM Films of Ida Lupino: High Sierra (1941). Stop by the North End Library for their Friday Film Series featuring High Sierra.

Yesterday, Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville announced it will be opening a Boston location this upcoming summer. The details on exactly when and where have yet to be announced, read more on Boston.com.

Saturday, March 7

10:30AM I Piccoli Lettori – Italian reading for little ones (0-4). Join I AM Books for its Italian reading group for little ones! Children (0-4) and their parents will engage in multiple readings and games for a fun morning of Italian language and learning.

10:30AM Ward 3 Democrat Caucus. Registered Democrats in Ward 3 of Boston will hold a caucus at the Nazzaro Community Center, see additional details here.

1:00PM Boston Massacre Reenactment. Reenactors will illustrate the tensions between Boston residents and British soldiers through a combination of interpretations inside and outside of the Old State House, Old South Meeting House and the Edes & Gill Print Shop at Faneuil Hall, see additional details here.

6:00PM Francesca Spedalleri at I AM Books. This exquisite first English translation of Emma Dante’s work enables English-speaking readers, theatre scholars, and directors alike to encounter character-driven “civic theatre” with its portraits of individuals existing at the fringes of Italy. Ultimately, it allows us to “listen” to those who are not given a voice anywhere else.

7:00PM Boston Massacre Reenactment. The reenactment of the Boston Massacre incident will take place outside the Old State House near the Boston Massacre Site on the Freedom Trail, see additional details here.



