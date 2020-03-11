Today is Wednesday, March 11 and two building owners on Hanover street are currently battling over who gets to use a three-foot-wide alleyway – taking the matter all the way up to the Massachusetts Appeals Court, read more on Universal Hub.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:30PM Oscar Wilde Film Series: The Picture of Dorian Gray (1945). Stop by the North End Library for a screening of The Picture of Dorian Gray from 1945. The movie is about a corrupt young man who somehow keeps his youthful beauty, but a special painting gradually reveals his inner ugliness to all.

5:30PM Friends of the NE Library Meeting. Stop by 25 Parmenter Street and join the Friends of the North End Library for their monthly meeting.

6:00PM POSTPONED: One Waterfront Panel. This panel has been postponed and will be rescheduled in September. A new date will be shared when it is finalized. This first event in the Boston Society of Architect’s speaker series will examine real-world examples of practical, effective, and thoughtful community engagement during open space development and programming, see additional details here.

Notable News:

The Zoning Board of Appeals did not receive enough votes to approve plans to put four apartments atop a real-estate office at 97 Salem Street in the North End – missing the state law requirement of five votes by one vote (4-3), read more on Universal Hub.

Boston Waterfront:

Thursday, March 12

4:00PM 30-Minute Reads at the North End Library. As fun as fiction but full of facts, long-form journalism articles are substantive reads on a wide variety of current topics, accessible online, and take 30minutes or less to read. How it works: (1) Sign up at jhawes@bpl.org and the link to the week’s article will be emailed to you. (2) Read the article. (3) Meet and discuss!

6:00PM “The New Urban Mobility” Explores 21st-Century Transportation. The West End Museum presents “The New Urban Mobility,” a talk by former Cambridge City Councilor Craig Kelley on the potential for new mobility platforms to transform how cities function, see additional details here.

6:00PM An Evening with Christof Spieler. Stop by the Conservation Law Foundation at 62 Summer Street to hear from Christof Spieler, author of the recently-published book Trains, Buses, People: An Opinionated Atlas of U.S. Transit, see additional details here.

6:00PM CANCELLED: NBSS Presentation: Turning Around America. Join noted wood turner and sculptor Beth Ireland at North Bennet Street School as she shares stories and experiences of teaching wood turning to kids and adults over the past 20 years, see additional details here.

7:00PM NEWRA Monthly Meeting at the Nazzaro Center. Stop by 30 N Bennet Street for the North End Waterfront Residents Association monthly meeting, see additional details here.

Friday, March 13

12:30PM CANCELLED: ABCD Service Center St. Patrick’s Day Party. This event has been cancelled as a precautionary measure due to COVID-19. The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day party on Friday, March 13, at 12:30pm at their 1 Michelangelo Street location, see additional details here.

1:00PM Films of Ida Lupino: On Dangerous Ground (1951). Stop by the North End Library for their Friday film series featuring On Dangerous Ground from 1951.

Join the National Parks of Boston, the USS Constitution Museum, the USS Constitution, and Boston Harbor Now at the USS Constitution Museum on March 16, 2020, from 6 – 8 pm, to celebrate the official launch of author Stephen Puleo’s new book Voyage of Mercy: The USS Jamestown, the Irish Famine, and the Remarkable Story of America’s First Humanitarian Mission, continue reading.

There will be a free kidney health screening at the Nazzaro Center on March 28 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. The deadline to sign up is March 18, 2020. Email Laurie D’Elia with any questions, continue reading.

