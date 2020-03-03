We invite our North End neighbors and all alumni to commemorate the 125th Anniversary of St. John School. Join us at the Roots to Wings Auction Fundraiser on Friday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m., for an elegant night out to celebrate, connect with our community, and raise money for important academic initiatives.

This year’s event will include a cocktail hour, sit-down dinner, silent, and live auction. Enjoy the spectacular water views from the Harborside Salons at The State Room. Cocktail attire suggested!

Take advantage of the Early Bird Ticket price of $125 through Sunday, March 22. On Monday, March 23, ticket prices will increase to $150. All ticket sales for the event must be completed by Monday, April 13.

Buy your tickets HERE.

Contact the St. John School Auction Fundraiser Committee with any questions, or to show your support through a donation, ad in the event program, or sponsorship: sjsneauction@gmail.com.