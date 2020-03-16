For nearly 50 years, New Health has offered care under the core value “to provide services in a safe and caring environment.” This enduring value guides us as we face the difficult challenge of responding to the coronavirus, (COVID-19), which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on Wednesday.

Our hearts and thoughts go out to our patients, families and community members who have been affected by this unprecedented event and we are very appreciative of our NEW Health team and our colleagues at MGH who are on the front line working to contain this virus. Please know that we are vigilantly monitoring COVID-19 around the clock and have precautions in place to ensure a healthy and safe environment for your appointments at the health center. You might notice that we may need to reschedule an appointment or ask you to talk with us more over the phone. These changes are temporary, for your health, and the health of our staff. Thank you for being flexible and understanding during this emergency.

Out of an abundance of caution, we have required some health center employees to stay home for public health purposes. We continue to follow the guidance provided to us by MGH, MA Department of Public Health, and Centers for Disease Control, (CDC). We are reinforcing these agencies recommendations and continue to provide care with appropriate health and safety measures for our patients, families and visitors.

If you are feeling sick, please call your medical provider. Do not walk into your medical provider’s office. Calling ahead allows us to link you with the best care possible while keeping everyone safe.

Here are some helpful numbers to call for COVID-19 information:

Massachusetts Department of Public Health can be reached 24/7 at 211

COVID-19 Hotline is available 8am to 8pm each day at (617) 724-7000

Boston Mayor’s Health Line Monday -Friday 9am to 5pm (617) 534-5050

We want to thank you in advance for putting your trust in NEW Health as you care for yourself and your family.