Lisa Armstrong shares this photo of a fork, knife, and spoon in the sidewalk in the North End. Do you know where this neighborhood street art is located? Share your guesses in the comments section below!

“Neighborhood Photo” is a regular feature on NorthEndWaterfront.com. Send in your photos using our Submit a Post form, via email to info@northendwaterfront.com or tag @northend.waterfront on Instagram. Please include a caption or story telling us about your photo.

See past neighborhood photo posts.