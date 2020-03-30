Construction of Long Wharf began around 1710. As originally built, the wharf extended from the shoreline adjacent to Faneuil Hall and was one-third of a mile long, thrusting considerably farther than other wharves into deep water and thus allowing larger ships to tie up and unload directly to new warehouses and stores.

Photo and story submitted by Bob Somerville.

