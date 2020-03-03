Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is a respiratory illness that can spread from person to person.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

If you are sick, you should:

Stay home.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask. You should only wear a mask if a healthcare professional recommends it. A facemask should be used by people who have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms. This is to protect others from the risk of getting infected.

www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/2019-ncov-factsheet.pdf