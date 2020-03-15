This is the start of a list of offers we have received from those kind neighbors, organizations and businesses that want to lend a helping hand to neighbors. We’re always touched by those who think of creative ways to put their talents and resources to help our community. Feel free to send offers to info@northendwaterfront.com if you’re an individual, organization or business that wants to help out your neighbors in the North End / Waterfront and surrounding downtown Boston area and we weill add them. You can also simply add them in the comments section below.

Grocery Pickup / Errands for Elderly in North End

I’m a 27 year old North End female living in the North End and know that there may be several elderly folks in our neighborhood that may not feel safe going grocery shopping or running essential errands at this time during the COVID-19 crisis. I would love to provide those basic services to those in need or any other way I can help. Contact Alexandra at alexandra.nardelli@gmail.com.

Grocery Pickup / Errands for Elderly in Back Bay

Contact Magda at stardancecontact@gmail.com.

GoFundMe for Displaced TD Garden Employees

North Enders, Gunnar and Jon Larson are organizing this fundraiser for TD Garden employees during the Covid-19 event suspension. Go to this link to donate.

