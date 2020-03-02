Tuesday, March 3, is the Massachusetts presidential primary when voters will cast their vote for who they want to see on the November ballot.

Get out and vote! Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. These are the polling locations serving most North End / Waterfront residents:

Christopher Columbus Apartments, 145 Commercial Street (Precinct 1)

Nazzaro Community Center, 30 North Bennett Street (Precincts 2 & 3)

Casa Maria Apartments, 130 Endicott St. (Precinct 4, formerly was 41 N. Margin St. – KoC)

Harbor Towers / Rowes Wharf / Downtown (Precinct 6) votes at City Hall

Not sure which precinct you’re in? Enter your street address here to find out!

Voters enrolled in a political party will be provided the primary ballot for that party at the polls. Voters registered as independent may choose which primary they want to vote in when they arrive at their polling place.

The following candidates will appear on the Democratic presidential primary ballot:

Deval Patrick

Amy Klobuchar

Elizabeth Warren

Michael Bennet

Michael Bloomberg

Tulsi Gabbard

Cory Booker

Julian Castro

Tom Steyer

Bernie Sanders

Joseph Biden

John Delaney

Andrew Yang

Pete Buttigieg

Marianne Williamson

The following candidates will appear on the Republican presidential primary ballot:

Donald Trump

William Weld

Joe Walsh

Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente

Additionally, visit the Secretary of State website to view the libertarian candidates and green-rainbow candidates. Party ward and town committees are also elected at the presidential primaries every four years. Read more about ward and town committees here.

If you are voting by absentee ballot, be sure to submit an application by March 2, 2020 at 12 p.m. by mail or in person at the Election Department in City Hall. In person absentee voting is available in the Election Department during regular business hours as well as on Saturday, February 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If voting absentee by mail, the completed ballot must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

Visit www.boston.gov/departments/election for more information. Sample ballots from the Secretary of State website are displayed below.