Boston Public Schools has closed the North End’s Eliot K-8 Innovation School through March 18th due to a presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 in a non-student member of the school community. The three Eliot school buildings (Charter St., North Bennet and Commercial Street) are expected to re-open on Thursday, March 19th.

In a statement, BPS Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius said the action was being taken “out of an abundance of caution” and on the recommendation of the Boston Public Health Commission. “At this point we encourage everyone who has been physically inside one of three Eliot buildings to practice social distancing and avoid public places until Thursday, March 19, 2020,” Cassellius added. “If you or anyone associated with the school develops fever, cough or shortness of breath, please contact your primary care provider or the BPHC at the Mayor’s Healthline, 617-534-5050.”

Mayor Marty Walsh commented on the closing, “This is a very serious situation and, at the recommendation of public health officials, we have made the decision to temporarily close the Eliot K-8 School in the North End. We are committed to keeping the children and residents of Boston safe and informed, and we will take aggressive action to mitigate the spread of this virus. Our top priority is to prevent further spread of coronavirus to Boston residents and I urge everyone impacted to carefully follow guidance from public health officials to keep you, your families and our community healthy and safe.”

As of March 11, 2020, there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Boston residents, and 18 presumptive positive cases for a total of 19 cases. BPHC is providing updated information at bphc.org and boston.gov/coronavirus.