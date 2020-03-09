Boston Police District A-1 provided North End / Waterfront residents an update on recent neighborhood crime incidents, summarized below, at the March 2020 North End Public Safety Meeting.

Aggravated Assaults (1)

– 2/14/20 at 11 p.m. (Richmond St. & North St.): A male suspect (boyfriend) was arrested after a call came in for a man beating a woman at the corner of Richmond and North Streets. A female victim was found lying in the street, semi-conscious, with injuries to her face and the back of her head (from which she was bleeding). Witnesses reported the couple had been arguing, which escalated into a physical altercation. At this time, the victim got up and jumped onto the front hood of the vehicle as it drove away the wrong way toward Fulton St. The victim fell off the vehicle and received further injuries. The victim was transported to MGH with face, head, and hand injuries. The suspect was placed under arrest and was charged with assault & battery/dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), violation of auto laws (motor vehicle accident personal injuries and operating (unlicensed), operating under the influence (alcohol), and assault & battery (209A).

Auto Theft (1)

– 2/14/20 at 3 p.m. (Snowhill St.): A 2013 BMW was reported stolen after the parent owner asked their daughter to find their car, and it could not be located.

Larcenies (1)

– 3/2/20 (CVS – 218 Hanover St.): A 100 oz. bottle of detergent was stolen by a well-known customer.

*Arrests (2)*

– Buying / Receiving Stolen Property: 2/14/20 at 11:24 a.m. (120 Hanover St.): Police officers conducted a warrant check on a male suspect. Default warrants for “larceny over” were discovered out of Charlestown and Cambridge. Suspect was found to be in possession of 8 different credit cards, each of which bore a different cardholder’s name.

– Aggravated Assault / VAL: Aforementioned Richmond St. / Fulton St. incident.

David Marx hosts the monthly Public Safety meeting with Boston Police District A-1. North End Public Safety Meetings are held on the first Thursday of the month, 6:00 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center, 30 N. Bennet Street. All are welcome to attend and bring their questions. See the Community Calendar for upcoming meeting dates.