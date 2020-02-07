Today is Friday, February 7 and it’s prime time for celebrity spotting in Boston. Not only is Disney filming it’s latest movie in the North End, but Showtime’s series “City on a hill” stars are also taking to the streets of the city, read more on WCVB.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

12:30PM ABCD Service Center Valentine’s Day Party. The ABCD North End / West End Neighborhood Service Center is hosting their annual Valentine’s Day Party at 1 Michelangelo St, see additional details here.

1:00PM Friday Film: My Man Godfrey (1936). Join the North End Library at 25 Parmenter Street for their Friday Film Series. This Friday’s film will be My Man Godfrey.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Middle school and high school students are invited to stop by the North End Library and use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on your own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

Notable News:

The Haymarket bus terminal will be temporarily relocated and may require the shutdown of the Green and Orange Line stations during the conversion of the Government Center garage, read more on Universal Hub.

On Set in the North End:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

