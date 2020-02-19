The North End Friends of St. Francis House will once again be running our annual flea market and bake sale for the St. Francis House Homeless Shelter.

After a one year hiatus, the event is back this year and now is the time to start looking in your closets, drawers, and cellars for items that you can donate to help us raise money for the homeless!

The event will be held on Friday, April 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 18th from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center. We will accept donations beginning Monday, April 13 through Thursday, April 16 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Nazzaro Center lobby.

We are looking for household goods, toys, books, CDs, records, tapes, DVDs, knick knacks, tools, radios, jewelry, coins and similar items. PLEASE NO CLOTHES, TV’s, COMPUTERS, OR WORN OUT/DIRTY ITEMS!

Another easy way to help is to donate your spare change, a small amount adds up more than you think! Save up your change between now and then and bring it to the event.

For more information, contact John Romano at 617-750-9749.