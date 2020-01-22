Today is Wednesday, January 22 and this past weekend an Iranian Student returning through Logan Airport to study his spring semester at Northeastern was deported despite a Federal Jude’s order, read more on BuzzFeed News.

8:30AM Harbor Use Public Forum: Seaport Strategic Transit Plan. Join Boston Harbor Now at the Boston Harbor Hotel for their monthly Harbor Use Public Forum to learn about and provide feedback to waterfront developers and public agency planners on projects affecting Boston Harbor’s waterfront and islands, see additional details here.

4:30PM South Station Air Rights Project Open House. Stop by the BSA Space, Fort Point Room anytime between 4:30 and 6:30 PM to learn more about impacts and benefits to South Station users and speak with members of the project team, see additional details here.

6:00PM Podcast + Popcorn at the North End Library. At Podcast + Popcorn, you’ll listen to a podcast episode or audio story and discuss it with a group, guided by a facilitator. It’s a book club for your ears! You’ll walk away with a deeper appreciation for audio and some practical approaches for creating your own podcast or audio project.

6:30PM Friends of Cutillo Park Meeting. The Friends of Cutillo Park hold their monthly meeting on the last Wednesday of the month at the Nazzaro Center, see additional information here.

The Liberty Hotel in Beacon Hill is a jail-turned-luxury hotel that went from housing some of the city’s most notorious criminals to being named one of USA Today’s “10 gorgeous properties that are now hotels”, read more on Boston.com.

Thursday, January 23

12:00PM Estate Planning Presentation at the Nazzaro Center. Join the Nazzaro Center at 30 North Bennet Street for a presentation on Estate Planning. An estate-planning attorney, Jessica Demmerly from Pabian & Russel, LLC., will be available to answer your questions. RSVP to Zeljka at 617-227-1306 or zeljka.numic@edwardjones.com no later than Tuesday, January 21st. You are welcome to bring guests.

3:30PM Mindful Minis. Join Mindful Minis teacher Lauren after school at the North End Library for a stress-reducing and wellness-promoting activity! Activities will include breathing exercises, mindful coloring, yoga, emotional awareness, and sensory description exercises, see additional details here.

4:00PM 30-minute Reads Club. Short on time but still want to enjoy meaningful writing? Then 30-Minute Reads Club at the North End Library may be for you! As fun as fiction but full of facts, long-form journalism articles are substantive reads on a wide variety of current topics, accessible online, and take 30 minutes or less to read. We will meet every other Thursday to discuss them. Articles will be accessible through longform.org. Email jhawes@bpl.org to sign up. Once you are signed up, the link to the week’s article will be emailed to you.

Friday, January 24

12:30PM ABCD Service Center La Befana Celebration. The ABCD North End/West End Neighborhood Service Center will host their second annual Celebration of La Befana at 1 Michelangelo St., see additional details here.

1:00PM Friday Films: Cunning Computers & Rogue Robots. Join the North End Library for movies every Friday at 1pm in January! This week’s movie is Bladerunner.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Middle School and High School Students are invited to the North End Library to use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on your own creative writing project. Share your writing if you choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.



From the Community:

On Saturday, January 25, Boston Harbor Now, in conjunction with the Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park and Boston Harbor Cruises, will host the Winter Wildlife Cruise, offering visitors the opportunity to witness how alive the Harbor is during the winter months, continue reading.



