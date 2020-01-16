Today is Thursday, January 16 and one of Boston’s best known restaurants, Top of the Hub, will be closing this coming spring, read more on NBC10 Boston.

3:30PM Mindful Minis. Join Mindful Minis teacher Lauren at the North End Library after school for a stress-reducing and wellness-promoting activity! Activities will include breathing exercises, mindful coloring, yoga, emotional awareness, and sensory description exercises, see additional details here.

Over the course of David Ledbury’s career as a server in the North End, he’s had the opportunity to serve a number of celebrities including Nicole Richie and Post Malone – posing and posting pictures together on his personal Instagram account. Ledbury has spent the majority of his career working at Trattoria II Panino, but has also helped to open Fratteli at Encore Boston Harbor, read more on the Boston Globe.

Friday, January 17

Anniversary of Garage Robbery. Brinks Garage was robbed on January 17, 1950 by a gang that stole $2.78 million from the facility at 155 Prince Street. The location is now a parking garage with the address of 600 Commercial Street.

1:00PM Friday Films: Cunning Computers & Rogue Robots. Join the North End Library for movies every Friday at 1pm in January! This week’s movie is The Colossus: The Forbin Project.

3:30PM Teen Creative Writing Group. Teens are invited to stop by the North End Library and use writing prompts to spark new ideas or work on their own creative writing project. Share their writing if they choose, and get feedback from other teen writers in a supportive, pressure-free space.

6:00PM Kids Movie Night. The BCYF Nazzaro Center will host movie night for children ages 6-9. Nonmembers are welcome and popcorn and drinks will be provided. The movie showing will be Toy Story, see additional details here.

Saturday, January 18

10:30AM Little Groove Family Concert. Join the North End Library where families sing, dance, and make music together with Little Groove. Ideal for families with babies, toddlers, or preschoolers.

2:00PM “West End Stories” Scanning and Photography Parties. Scans and photos of attendees’ documents and objects will be added to the West End Museum’s extensive archive collection. Those archives are often used by authors, reporters, researchers, and students seeking to convey the rich history and culture of Boston’s West End.

6:30PM 55+ Dance Party. The BCYF Nazzaro Center is hosting a 55+ dance party at the Fishermen’s Club on the corner of Lewis and Moon Streets, see additional details here.

