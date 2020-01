*Sponsored Post*

The Gilardi Group is moving to 2 Baldwin Place in the heart of Boston’s North End. That’s right, starting February 1st, visit Toni, Lauren and the entire team at our new home.

Feel free to Toni Gilardi at 617.529.4461 or Lauren Newton at 508.274.2642 anytime or via email at GilardiGroup@GibsonSIR.com.

See you in February at 2 Baldwin Place in the North End!

*Sponsored Post*

Contact us at info@northendwaterfront.com to have your event, business, non-profit or announcement featured in a Sponsored Post