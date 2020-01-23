On Wednesday, January 22, the North End dog group RUFF was invited to visit the North End/Charlestown Girl Scout Troop to discuss responsible pet ownership. Discussion questions included what dogs need every day, human foods dogs can’t eat, and a lively Q&A session.

The girls were so knowledge on pet care and the importance of picking up after your dog outside – RUFF asked the girls if they would come to the dog park in the Gassy to give a lesson to dog owners who don’t pick up!

The Daisies were presented with RUFF pins and earned their “caring for animals” badge.