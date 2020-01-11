The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Larceny/Shoplifting
01/08/20 7:12 p.m.
Male suspect stole a box of condoms from a Hanover St. pharmacy. Suspect was stopped by responding police officers. The item was retrieved and returned to the store. Suspect to be summonsed to court.

A North End resident also reported a fire/explosion near the Endicott Triangle (at Endicott, Cross, and Stillman Streets). As a result, the resident stated over 680 residents were without power the first weekend of January. Automated alerting from the Boston Fire Department (not affiliated with BFD) tweeted the following alert.

