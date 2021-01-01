New Year’s Day Brief: Hello 2021, Ice Sculpture Stroll, New Red Line Train Makes its Way onto Tracks

Today is Friday, January 1 and did you know that the annual ball drop in Times Square used to happen daily in Boston and other U.S. coastal cities? The daily occurrence was to help mariners calibrate their shipboard clocks, vital to determining their location once at sea, read more on Universal Hub.

Notable News:

Earlier this week the MBTA stuck to their year-end schedule of implementing the new Red Line train service with a new six-car train making the trip back and forth between the northern and southern terminuses in South Boston, Braintree, Alewife and Ashmont, read more on Boston.com.

New Years Eve Ice Sculpture Stroll:

Thank you @BostonHarborNow The ice sculpture stroll was the only safe and fun thing to do for NYE in Boston this year! pic.twitter.com/G6mMtpvfiF — Cindy Clemons (@cindyxclemons) January 1, 2021

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below.