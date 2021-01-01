Daily Briefs Featured

New Year’s Day Brief: Hello 2021, Ice Sculpture Stroll, New Red Line Train Makes its Way onto Tracks

Posted on Author Katie BabbComment(0)

Today is Friday, January 1 and did you know that the annual ball drop in Times Square used to happen daily in Boston and other U.S. coastal cities? The daily occurrence was to help mariners calibrate their shipboard clocks, vital to determining their location once at sea, read more on Universal Hub.

Notable News:

The first new Red Line train hit the tracks Wednesday. Here’s what it looked like.

Earlier this week the MBTA stuck to their year-end schedule of implementing the new Red Line train service with a new six-car train making the trip back and forth between the northern and southern terminuses in South Boston, Braintree, Alewife and Ashmont, read more on Boston.com.

New Years Eve Ice Sculpture Stroll:

Keep up with what’s happening on the Events Calendar.

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related Articles
Daily Briefs

Tuesday’s Brief: Encore Restaurants Taking Reservations, Spelling Champ Reminisces on Good Times, Cannabis Industry Working Session, Mayor’s Coffee Hour, Hidden in Plain Sight

Posted on Author Katie Babb

Today is Tuesday, June 4th and if you’re looking for a new restaurant to try, six restaurants within Encore Boston Harbor are now accepting reservations, including Fratelli – the casino’s homage to the North End, read more on MassLive.com. Here’s what else you need to know for today… 9:30AM City Council Working Session: Equitable Regulation Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Daily Briefs

Tuesday’s Brief: Friends of Christopher Columbus Park Meeting, Snake on the MBTA, Union Oyster House Reopens & Waterfront Spots to Visit!

Posted on Author Amanda Stoll

Everything you need to know for Tuesday! Events on Tuesday, August 8th: 6:30pm FOCCP Meeting. All are welcome to attend the Friends of Christopher Columbus Park monthly meetings, where we plan upcoming events and recap recent Park news. Meetings take place at the Mariner’s House, 11 North Square in the North End. Summertime in the City: View Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Daily Briefs

Monday’s Brief: Waterfront Zoning Suits Can Go to Trial, Mask Prohibition Hearing, Faroles Workshop, Scollay Square Talk

Posted on Author Katie Babb

Today is Monday, October 21 and according to a local guide, these are the 5 must-see stops along Boston’s Freedom Trail, read more on Boston.com. Here’s what you need to know for the week ahead… 1:00PM A Hearing Regarding Prohibiting Wearing a Mask to Conceal Any Portion of the Face. Members of the public are Read More…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply