Neighborhood Council Jan. 11 Agenda: 81 Prince St.

The North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

In addition to the monthly committee reports, the council will hear one petition to change the legal occupancy at 81 Prince Street from a four-unit residential dwelling and one store to a five-unit residential dwelling. 

See the full agenda and Zoom login information below.

Join Zoom Meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83432278124?pwd=WWd3OHkwS3Y2elAvTzZWd2lPTUdydz09 

Meeting ID: 834 3227 8124
Passcode: 073208
One tap mobile
+13126266799,,83432278124# US (Chicago)
+16465588656,,83432278124# US (New York)

