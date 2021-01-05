Neighborhood Council Jan. 11 Agenda: 81 Prince St.

The North End / Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, January 11, 2021, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

In addition to the monthly committee reports, the council will hear one petition to change the legal occupancy at 81 Prince Street from a four-unit residential dwelling and one store to a five-unit residential dwelling.

See the full agenda and Zoom login information below.

