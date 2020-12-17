Wharf District Council Police Update: Break-in at Aquarium Harbor Seals Habitat, Dine & Dash, Thefts from Vehicles

Boston Police Department (BPD) Sergeant Steven Moy provided a police report at the December Wharf District Council (WDC) meeting.

November 17th 2020: 3:15PM at 53 State Street—Larceny From a Motor Vehicle

Officers responded to a 911 call made by a construction worker who had left his vehicle doors unlocked and later returned to find several items stolen from the center console, including most of his diabetic medication. Video surveillance has been obtained and detectives are following up.

December 2nd 2020: 10:30AM at 1 Central Wharf (New England Aquarium Atlantic Harbor Seals Exhibit)—Breaking and Entering

Officers responded to a call made by the New England Aquarium’s facilities manager. Motion detection equipment had alerted staff to two individuals who had broken into and gained access to the Atlantic Harbor Seals exhibit by climbing over the glass. One of the suspects then proceeded to feed the sea lions while the other served as a lookout. Suspects were able to escape via the rear egress.

This was the latest in a series of three incidents according to Sergeant Moy, who stated that BPD has been in contact with NEAQ’s EVP, Chief Operating and Financial Officer Eric Krauss and photos of the suspects have been distributed to A1 patrol officers, as well as the BPD’s mental health clinician.

This case is currently under investigation.

December 4th 2020: 2 Broad Street: Dine-and-Dash (Larceny)

Officers responded to a complaint by a Wharf District restaurant reporting that a party of twelve patrons that had been served in two tables of six had left without paying the full amount on their $473 bill. In addition to video surveillance, detectives have been able to make use of contact information left behind by the patrons who had paid.

This case is currently under investigation.

December 15th 2020: 2:30AM at 75 State Street—Larceny From a Motor Vehicle

Officers responded to a 911 call where a female individual stated that she’d parked her car at 5:00pm and upon returning at 1:00am found the driver’s side window down and her purse snatched from the passenger seat. There were no signs of forced entry.

This case is currently under investigation.