Weekend Brief: Winter Storm Views, Christmas Dinner Takeout, Prado Concert, COVID Holidays

Posted on Author Katie BabbComment(0)

Today is Friday, December 18 and if you’re planning on staying home for the upcoming holidays but don’t want to cook, consider ordering dinner from these local restaurants offering holiday meals, read more on Boston.com and Boston Magazine.

Notable News:

Massachusetts releases COVID-19 guidelines for celebrating the December holidays

With recent polls showing almost 70% of MA residents planning to celebrate upcoming holidays alone or only with members of their own household, Gov. Charlie Baker is sending a clear message for the other 30% to “Reconsider,” read more on Boston.com.

Winter Storm Views:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Sunday, December 20

12:00PM NEMPAC Holiday Choir Socially Distance Performance. Join the NEMPAC Holiday Choir out on the beautifully lit Paul Revere Mall (North End’s Prado) for a socially distanced performance for the public on the beautifully lit Paul Revere Mall (North End’s Prado) There will be hot chocolate and carols galore!

Did we miss something? Add it to the comments below. 

