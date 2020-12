Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC) responded to a water main break on Charter Street on Sunday morning, December 6.

A water main break in the North End of #Boston left streets flooded with brown, murky water this morning. According to the last update from the Boston Water and Sewer Commission, there were 25 customers without water service. https://t.co/ODe2FUX4eh pic.twitter.com/7zL3lMoLNK — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) December 6, 2020

The break flooded parts of Charter and Unity Streets. Twenty-five residents were without water while BWSC worked to repair the break. Water has since been restored.

Commission crews responding to a water main break. On Charter St, in the North End. Updates to follow — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) December 6, 2020

Adam Castiglioni shared these photos below of BWSC repairing holes and patching the roadway.