Steriti Rink Public Skating Starts Dec. 5

Public Skating at the Department of Conservation & Recreation (DCR) rinks, including the North End’s Steriti Rink located at 561 Commercial Street, begins Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Steriti Rink hours are as follows:

  • Sunday: 3pm – 6:50pm
  • Monday, Tuesday & Thursday: 12pm – 2:20pm
  • Wednesday: public stick time 10am – 11:50am; public skating 12pm – 2:50pm;
  • Friday: 12pm – 3:50pm & 7pm – 9:50pm
  • Saturday: 4pm – 9:50pm

See the schedule for all DCR rinks below and note the holiday exceptions listed at the bottom.

