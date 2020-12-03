Steriti Rink Public Skating Starts Dec. 5

Public Skating at the Department of Conservation & Recreation (DCR) rinks, including the North End’s Steriti Rink located at 561 Commercial Street, begins Saturday, December 5, 2020.
Steriti Rink hours are as follows:
- Sunday: 3pm – 6:50pm
- Monday, Tuesday & Thursday: 12pm – 2:20pm
- Wednesday: public stick time 10am – 11:50am; public skating 12pm – 2:50pm;
- Friday: 12pm – 3:50pm & 7pm – 9:50pm
- Saturday: 4pm – 9:50pm
See the schedule for all DCR rinks below and note the holiday exceptions listed at the bottom.