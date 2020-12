The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Larceny—Bike

12/01/20 1:00pm

Victim reports an unknown person stole a Sirrus 20 (green/ black) bike from the rear hallway of a Fulton Street building.

Vandalism

12/02/20 9:21pm

Witness reports an unknown person broke the front window of a Hanover Street restaurant.