Obituary: Michael L. Romano of Boston's North End

Michael L. Romano, 54, lifelong resident of the North End of Boston, passed away, unexpectedly on Friday, December 18, 2020.

Michael is the devoted father of Mikayla Romano and Antonio Romano. He is the beloved son of Louis and Joanne (Giuggio) Romano of Stoneham. Michael is the loving grandson of the late Michael and Marie Giuggio, and the late Leo and Lena Romano. He is the great nephew of the late Carmen Giannato and his wife Angelina. He is the loving nephew of the late Janis Wozniak and her surviving husband Anthony, Michele Vozzella and her husband Charles and Ralph Giannato and his wife Charlotte. Michael is the loving cousin of Anthony Wozniak and Danielle Wozniak, Michael Vozzella and his wife Stefania, Jenna DeCicco and her husband Matt, Tiffany Giannato Deberardinis and Sandra Giannato. Michael is survived by his special companion Elizabeth Vitello and her daughter Juliana. Michael is also survived by his former wife, the mother of his two children, Roseann Matarazzo Romano and many dear friends.

Michael was a loving and devoted father to his children and loved spending time with his children and family. He worked for MassDOT, as an Incident Response Operator (IRO), since 1991. He was the Vice President of the Sulmona Club and a member of the Madonna Della Cava Society of the North End.

He loved going to Disney World, Cape Cod, Maine, and New Hampshire. He enjoyed golfing at Maplewood Country Club in Bethlehem, New Hampshire. He was an avid Yankees, Chicago Blackhawks, and Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved his alone time with a good newspaper or puzzle and enjoyed playing gin with “The Boys.” He loved wearing his shorts in all weather conditions and was obsessed with the Minions.

Due to the current situation and in consideration for everyone’s health and safety, funeral services and burial are private. There are no visiting hours. There will be a memorial mass at St. Leonard Church in the North End in the future. In his memory, please consider a contribution to one of the North End Feast Societies.

J.S. Waterman-Langone Chapel, 580 Commercial St., Boston, MA 02109 has been entrusted with his arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.watermanboston.com.

