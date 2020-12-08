Event Notices

Local Elected Officials Meeting on December 16th

NEWRA & NEWNC Host Meeting With City & State Officials 
Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 7:00 pm —  Zoom Info Below 

Sen. Joe Boncore
Councilor Lydia Edwards
Councilor Annissa Essaibi George
Rep. Aaron Michlewitz
Mayor Martin Walsh (Invited)

Join your North End Waterfront neighbors to hear from our elected officials on state and city resources, budgets and other issues important to your family and business. 

There will be time for your questions during the call or you may email them in advance to newra.board@gmail.com or newncboston@gmail.com

Join Zoom Meeting 

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84897848393?pwd=TTl4K3lrYkI3cXhoTmdxa1JMVW4zUT09

Meeting ID: 848 9784 8393
Passcode: 504485

