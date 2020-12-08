Local Elected Officials Meeting on December 16th

NEWRA & NEWNC Host Meeting With City & State Officials

Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 7:00 pm — Zoom Info Below

Sen. Joe Boncore

Councilor Lydia Edwards

Councilor Annissa Essaibi George

Rep. Aaron Michlewitz

Mayor Martin Walsh (Invited)

Join your North End Waterfront neighbors to hear from our elected officials on state and city resources, budgets and other issues important to your family and business.



There will be time for your questions during the call or you may email them in advance to newra.board@gmail.com or newncboston@gmail.com

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84897848393?pwd=TTl4K3lrYkI3cXhoTmdxa1JMVW4zUT09

Meeting ID: 848 9784 8393

Passcode: 504485