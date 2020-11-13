Daily Briefs

Weekend Brief: MA Coronavirus Deaths Surpass 10,000, City Officials Threaten to Remove Faneuil Hall Landlord, Rooftop Views

Today is Friday, November 13 and the Coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts have now surpasses 10,000 as the surge continues throughout the country, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

Notable News:

Boston officials threaten to remove Faneuil Hall landlord over missed payments

Boston City Officials issued a notice of default to the landlord of Faneuil Hall Marketplace after failure to pay over $2 million in required payments, read more on WCVB.com.

Rooftop Views:

