Veterans Day Ceremonies Nov. 11, 2020

The VFW North End Post 144 Veterans Ceremony will take place Wednesday, November 11, from 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. at the Prado on Hanover Street.

Veterans of the VFW North End Post 144 will conduct its annual memorial services to honor and remember the U.S. military veterans of the North End who served in World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War; and more recent wars. Prayers, wreath laying, and remembrances will take place near the Paul Revere Statue, and behind the Old North Church.

Following the ceremonies, the veterans will attend mass at St. Leonard Church on Hanover Street at 12 p.m.

Boston COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

Featured Photos & Videos

Veterans Day – November 11th

Posted on Author Matt Conti

Veterans Day is November 11th. We thank all U.S. military veterans for their service. The Veterans Day Parade will begin at 1PM on Boylston Street at Charles Street with marchers ending at City Hal Plaza. Businesses and shops are open or closed at their discretion.

Community Sports

VFW Post 144 Hosts Soldiers Home Bocce Tournament [Photos]

Posted on Author Victor Passacantilli

On Thursday, August 13, VFW Post 144 of the North End sponsored their 3rd Annual Bocce Tournament at the outdoor courts adjacent to Andrew Puopolo Park. The purpose of the tournament is to show respect to and honor the service of the residents of the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home. The Friends of the North End, members Read More…

Arts & Culture Community Photos & Videos

Citywide Crowd Attends First Memorial Day Remembrance Concert at Christopher Columbus Park [Photos]

Posted on Author Matt Conti

A large citywide crowd came out on Memorial Day 2013 for a new tradition at the North End Waterfront’s Christopher Columbus Park, honoring America’s soldiers that have paid the ultimate price. Officially known as “Remembrance 2013: A Musical Tribute to Our Fallen Heroes,” the concert replaces a Memorial Day observance previously held at McGillivray Park Read More…

