Veterans Day Ceremonies Nov. 11, 2020

The VFW North End Post 144 Veterans Ceremony will take place Wednesday, November 11, from 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m. at the Prado on Hanover Street.

Veterans of the VFW North End Post 144 will conduct its annual memorial services to honor and remember the U.S. military veterans of the North End who served in World War I, World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War; and more recent wars. Prayers, wreath laying, and remembrances will take place near the Paul Revere Statue, and behind the Old North Church.

Following the ceremonies, the veterans will attend mass at St. Leonard Church on Hanover Street at 12 p.m.

Boston COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.