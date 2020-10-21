Wednesday’s Brief: Boston Ranked 13th ‘Rattiest’ City, Local Restaurants go into Hibernation, Celebrate What Unites Us, USS Constitution Birthday 21-Gun Salute

Today is Wednesday, October 21 and according to a new report, Boston’s booming rat population has landed it ranked as the 13th ‘rattiest’ city in America as officials predict the situation will only get worse, read more on Boston.com.

10:00AM Celebrate What Unites Us: Mexican Heritage. Join us for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected and coming together. This session will feature easy Mexican heritage recipes from Cósmica restaurant in Boston, see additional details here.

12:30PM USS Constitution Birthday 21-Gun Salute. USS Constitution and the USS Constitution Museum are scheduled to celebrate the 223rd birthday of the oldest commissioned warship afloat in the world during a Facebook Live presentation, see additional details here.

As winter approaches and patio dining becomes less and less feasible with the colder temperatures, restaurants across the city are considering going into “hibernation” and closing their business for the colder months or until the world is safer. A number of restaurants across the city are taking this approach in hopes of not closing permanently in the future, read more on Boston.com.

Thursday, October 22

1:00PM Spill the (Compost) Tea: Greenway Conservancy Organic Park Management. Join the Greenway Conservancy to learn the truths and stories behind our organic practices! The Conservancy is a leader in organic park management; this webinar will dive deeper on the what, why, and how, especially the brewing and application of compost tea to promote healthy soils, see additional details here.

2:30PM DIY Pumpkin Painting and Jazziest Pumpkin Contest! Help us by RSVP’ing in advance at ameek@nempacboston.org. Purchase and pick up your Pumpkin & DIY Paint Kit, and choose your colors! Paint your Pumpkin at home or your place of choice! Post a picture of your Decorated Pumpkin on Social Media with the hashtag #NEMPACJazziestPumpkin or send us a picture via email. -We will judge our winner and feature the Pumpkin in local news & our weekly newsletter!

6:30PM West End Library Programming Study. The City of Boston is currently conducting a programming study at the West End Branch to review the existing conditions of the library, as well as its areas of opportunity. The meeting will be hosted by representatives from the City of Boston’s Public Facilities Department, the Boston Public Library, the City of Boston’s Department of Neighborhood and the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Services, see additional details here.

7:00PM BPL Virtual Film (Kanopy) Club: House on Haunted Hill (1959). A true classic of suspense, this spooky, campy tale tells the story of five strangers who are offered $10,000 each by an eccentric millionaire to spend the night in a haunted house. As the night develops, it becomes clear that these strangers’ selection was no accident–and a few have some diabolical schemes of their own! Register at cabbott@bpl.org. Watch the film on Kanopy: https://boston.kanopy.com/video/house-haunted-hill , then join our discussion on Zoom. A Zoom invite will be emailed to you once you register. If you don’t yet have a library card, you can get an ecard here: https://www.bpl.org/ecard/.

Saturday, October 24

Last Day to Register to Vote. Any individual at least 18 years of age and a U.S. citizen is eligible to vote. Register to vote in person (make an appointment), by mail, online, or through the Registry of Motor Vehicles, see additional details here.

