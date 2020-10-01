Thursday’s Brief: Boston Student Return to In Person School Despite Red Zone Classification, Harbor Garage Redevelopment Virtual Open House

Today is Thursday, October 1 and the city of Boston moves into the red zone as 510 new confirmed cases of COVID 19 have been confirmed, read more on Boston.com.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

6:00PM Harbor Garage Redevelopment Virtual Open House. The Proposed Project will include approximately 865,000 square feet of residential (approximately 200 units), office, and ground-floor retail and other uses to activate the streetscape, in a single building with below-grade parking, as well as improvements to the Harborwalk and extensive public realm improvements.This meeting will be hosted online, using Zoom. You must register using this link, then you will receive a confirmation email with instructions for joining the meeting, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Boston schools to welcome some students in person on Thursday despite rising case rate

3,500 Students across the city return to in person school today with another 3,400 returning on Monday despite the rising virus rate that’s moved Boston into the red zone this week, read more on the Boston Herald.

Charms of the North End:

Plan your events with the Community Calendar:

Saturday, October 3

10:00AM Harbor Garage Redevelopment Virtual Open House. Join District 1 City Councilor Lydia Edwards on Saturday, October 3rd from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. for her North End Coffee Hour at Caffe Paradiso, 255 Hanover Street. Stop by to say hello and share your questions, comments, and concerns. Coffee hours aim to increase engagement between City Hall and community members in order to address concerns and improve the quality of life for residents, see additional details here.

From the Community:

With Recovery Month ending, it is a good opportunity for our community to stay mindful about stigma and its effects on peoples with substance use disorders. According to SAMSHA and Drugfree.org, approximately 23.5 million Americans are addicted to alcohol and drugs. That’s one in every 10 Americans over the age of 12. Unfortunately, only 11 percent of those with an addiction ever receive treatment, continue reading.

