Monday’s Brief: Early Voting Underway, Understanding Ballot Questions, NEMPAC Music Theatre Workshop

Today is Monday, October 19 and early voting is currently underway in the state of Massachusetts. Twenty-one early voting locations and 17 ballot dropboxes are just some of the ways Boston residents can cast their votes leading up to the November 3, 2020 election, continue reading.

3:45PM NEMPAC Music Theatre Workshop on the Prado! Join instructor Allie Meek-Carufel for a community Music Theatre class out on the Prado! Open to students ages 7 – 12, students will practice projection and character development through some popular drama games such as Party Quirks, What Are You Doing?, Ask An Expert, Museum Guard, and MORE! To sign up, please visit this LINK. Only 10 spots are available!

With voting underway in the state of Massachusetts and the November election only a couple of weeks away, voters will not only be choosing a president, but will also be asked to weigh in on two questions: One on the accessibility of motor vehicle data, and another on ranked-choice voting in Massachusetts. For more details on each question, read more on The Boston Globe.

Tuesday, October 20

4:00PM Hearing on the implementation of the #BPSRead reopening plan. Written testimony may be sent to the Committee or staff email (below) and will be made a part of the record and available to all Councilors. Members of the public wishing to testify virtually via videoconference should email the staff contact for a link and instructions to do so. Staff Contact: Shane L. Pac. Committee Email: ccc.education@boston.gov Staff Email: shane.pac@boston.gov Staff Telephone:(617) 635-3040 Re-broadcast on Comcast 8/RCN 82/Verizon 1964 and streamed at: boston.gov/city-council-tv.

5:00PM Wharf District Council Meeting. The Wharf District Council will host their October meeting on Tuesday, October 20th from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. virtually on Zoom, see additional details here.

6:00PM There’s No place Life Home: Virtual Architecture Tour. Admire five landmark historic homes, experience four centuries of architecture, and explore three of the city’s iconic neighborhoods on this virtual tour that winds its way through picturesque Boston, making for one special experience from the safety and comfort of your own home. Admire five landmark historic homes, experience four centuries of architecture, and explore three of the city’s iconic neighborhoods on this virtual tour that winds its way through picturesque Boston, making for one special experience from the safety and comfort of your own home, see additional details here.

Wednesday, October 21

10:00AM Celebrate What Unites Us: Mexican Heritage. Join us for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected and coming together. This session will feature easy Mexican heritage recipes from Cósmica restaurant in Boston, see additional details here.

From the Community:

The first community meeting for the programming study for the Boston Public Library’s West End Branch will be held October 22, 2020 at 6:30pm, via Zoom., continue reading.

Join us online for an afternoon of community and joyful remembrance. Write an online message of love, watch a master craftsman create papel picado in Mexico, listen to traditional verses in English and Spanish, craft a cempasúchil flower for the departed, ask questions about our ofrenda and learn a Mexican folk dance, continue reading.

