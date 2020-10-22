Business Featured Food & Drink

Caffé Ducali Opens in Boston’s North End

Caffé Ducali, an an Italian-inspired espresso bar, has opened at 289 Causeway Street, next door to Ducali Pizzeria, in Boston’s North End.

Photo credit: Brian Samuels.

Managing Partner Philip Frattaroli and the team behind Filmark Hospitality Group, which also owns Ristorante Lucia, Filippo, Ducali, and Cunard Tavern, announced the grand opening on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

“We always seek to find the right balance between the old and the new. As challenging as this year has been for the restaurant industry, Caffé Ducali will allow us to embrace the existential Italian tradition of enjoying an expertly-made espresso at a bar while also adapting our space to the new normal by increasing our takeaway options.” said Managing Partner and CEO of Filmark Hospitality Group, Philip Frattaroli. “Caffé Ducali’s new quick service concept offers counter space and standing room for guests to sip and savor, tailored not only to the current public health crisis, but when office workers, Freedom Trail tourists, and sports fans return to Causeway Street.”

Photo credit: Brian Samuels.

The new cafe offers a wide range of specialty coffees, including hot and iced espresso drinks, as well as a rotating daily pastry, and breakfast sandwiches. In addition to take away food options for lunch, Caffé Ducali will serve panini, salads, and Ducali’s trademark Roman-style pizza al taglio—a thin crust, oblong shaped pizza where each slice is measured ‘to the cut’ each day.

Caffé Ducali will be open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Learn more at www.ducalipizza.com/caffe.

