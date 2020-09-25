Weekly Top Reads: Winding Down NorthEndWaterfront.com, Outdoor Dining Heaters, New Vicar for Old North, NEMPAC Renovations, Elected Officials Talk Budgets & Development, RUFF Board of Directors

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured restaurants, arts, religion, government, local groups, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

After nearly 12 years, NorthEndWaterfront.com will be winding down over the next few months and cease publishing in January 2021. This announcement comes with great respect and much gratitude to our strong and supportive readership. Simply put, the site has over-stretched our technical and spare-time limits as an ad-hoc operation. Read more.

The City of Boston’s Licensing Board, in concert with an interdepartmental team, discussed details related to outdoor dining. Mayor Walsh recently announced an extension on outdoor dining through December 1. This hearing focused on heaters and tents, as well as public safety and compliance. Read more.

Rev. Dr. Matthew Cadwell has accepted the Call to serve as Vicar-in-Charge at Old North Church in Boston’s North End. Rev. Cadwell comes from Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Wakefield, where he has been the Rector since 2008. He will begin his ministry at Old North on November 16, 2020. Read more.

The North End Music & Performing Arts Center (NEMPAC) has announced the completion of renovations to two locations. The Prado Studios renovation was centered on enriching student experiences in private music instruction, and improvements to the Hull Street space focused on honing in-house music education courses in our community music school, specifically in the discipline of dance. Read more and see photos.

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) and North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) recently hosted a virtual joint meeting to hear updates from local elected officials. Read more.

Editor’s Choice

The RUFF North End Dog Group has announced four new members will join their Board of Directors. RUFF also says a grateful farewell to Chairperson Ashley Seybold, who’s been with the group since early 2018. Read more.