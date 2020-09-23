Join State Senator Joe Boncore for Cup of Joe: Back to School During COVID-19, a virtual coffee hour on Wednesday, September 29 at 6pm. Register here. Zoom information will be sent to registrants prior to the coffee hour.
From the Office of Senator Boncore: Student Opportunity Act
The Massachusetts Senate unanimously passed the Student Opportunity Act, an unprecedented $1.5 billion new investment in Massachusetts K-12 public education. Assuming inflation, over time the bill could provide an estimated $2.2 billion. The Student Opportunity Act significantly helps school districts that serve high concentrations of low-income students. At the same time, school districts across the Read More…
Joe Boncore Wins State Senate Race for First Suffolk & Middlesex District
Joe Boncore has won the State Senate race for the First Suffolk & Middlesex District in the Special Election Democratic primary on April 12th. With no Republican challenger, Boncore is the de facto winner in the general election on May 10th. Boncore’s win was close with only about 400 votes over Dan Rizzo, 4019 to 3620, in Read More…
State Senator Joe Boncore Talks Transportation and Legislative Priorities
Senator Joe Boncore spoke this week to the North End / Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) highlighting his legislative and community priorities. Boncore began by thanking past NEWRA President Mary McGee for her service and congratulated his legislative colleague, State Rep. Aaron Michlewitz on being named Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. (01:40 in Read More…