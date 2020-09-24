Photos & Videos

Social Highlights This Week: Shimmering Harbor & Pasta Dishes

Check out our weekly social media highlights from residents and visitors in the area. To be featured, tag us @northend.waterfront on Instagram, @northendboston on Twitter, @northendwaterfront on Facebook. Use hashtags #northendboston or #bostonwaterfront.

Shimmering Harbor

mornings by the water ☺️✨

#happysunday #northendboston

Pasta Dishes

TagliaTELLe ME THIS DOESNT LOOK UNREAL! 🤪 After the richer pastas we’d eaten for lunch this day in Boston (see two posts ago), I needed a classic marinara for dinner. 🍝 This was the Tagliatelle Al Pomodoro (San Marzano tomato sauce with basil) and of course, we had to get the Chitarre alle Vongole e Pomodorini (Homemade pasta with clams, white wine sauce and fresh herbs). All this pasta was homemade, and we loved their dirty martinis! 🍸@ristorantefiore_northend . . . . #foodagram #bestdatefood #bestdatespots #likefoodboston #hungry #tasty #foodpornography #bostonfoodies #bostonrestaurants #foodporn #eeeeeats #eeeeeeats #instafood #eater #eaterboston #thrillist #eatlocal #bostonfoodie #instagood #likefood #foodstagram #foodiesofinstagram #northendboston #pasta #pastalover #italian #marinara #clams #bostonseafood #noodles

dreaming of this gnocchi 🍝

Saucy with the drip 💦😛🍝

Furry Feature

It’s my neighborhood and you’re just living in it.

Reader Submissions

Hull Street Medical Mission // 1901 // Constructed for the Woman’s Home Missionary Society of the Methodist Church of New England, this building was associated with the Hull Street Medical Mission from the time of its construction, in 1901, to about 1950. The mission was one of a number of church-related social service programs established in the North End in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to address the needs of recent immigrants, namely the Russian Jews, Italians, and Portuguese residing in this area of the neighborhood. In 1909-1910 alone, 14,574 treatments were given in the clinic, providing a huge medical service to the widely low-income immigrant community of the North End [29th Annual Report, 154]. The Medical Mission closed in the early 1950s and the property was later sold and converted to apartments. It was designed by architect Walter Forbush, who utilized ogee arches and leaded glass windows, adding much flair to the building's design. #architecture #townhouse #house #home #archidaily #ogee #archilovers #architecturephotography #thenandnow #historicpreservation #savingplaces #boston #bostonma #bostonarchitecture #bostonhistory #northend #northendboston #igboston #newengland #newengland_igers #newenglandarchitecture

