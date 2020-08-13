Event Notices

Wharf District Council Aug. 18 Agenda: Emergency Preparedness, Christopher Columbus Park, District Project Updates

The Wharf District Council will host their August meeting on Tuesday, August 18 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. virtually on Zoom. See the full agenda and Zoom login information posted below.

Zoom Link: https://zoom.us/j/94143292431?pwd=OGlQYjhxWDR4UTRWOHJMUnk5NHZZZz09

Meeting ID: 941 4329 2431

Passcode: 950393

One tap mobile:

+13017158592,,94143292431# US (Germantown)

+13126266799,,94143292431# US (Chicago)

 Dial by your location:

        +1 301 715 8592 US (Germantown)

        +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

        +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

        +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

        +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

        +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

Meeting ID: 941 4329 2431

Find your local number: https://zoom.us/u/abYPsNcxZs 

