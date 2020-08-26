Wednesday’s Brief: Bostonians in the Suburbs, Vote By Mail Ballot Deadline, Harbor Use Pubic Forum, Celebrating What Unites Us, Equilibrium

Today is Wednesday, August 26 and if this pandemic has had city residents thinking about one thing in particular – it’s the decision about whether or not to move to the suburbs. What was once the hottest real estate market in the world has seen renters flood to the suburbs for fresh air and more space and the pandemic continues, read one couple’s story on Boston Magazine.com.

Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot. To receive a ballot, voters must first complete, sign, and return the prepaid postcard application to the Election Department by August 26, 2020 for the State Primary. Voters may request a ballot using the vote-by-mail application for the September 1, 2020 State Primary, November 3, 2020 State Election, or all 2020 elections, see additional details here.

8:00AM Harbor Use Public Forum: Explore Pier 4. Boston Harbor Now holds monthly Harbor Use Public Forums for interested stakeholders to learn about and provide feedback to waterfront developers and public agency planners. Join us in August for a tour of the Harborwalk at Pier 4, between the Institute for Contemporary Art and Commonwealth Pier/World Trade Center, see additional details here.

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! New England Heritage. Join the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected and coming together. This session will feature easy recipes, inspired by New England heritage, that you can make at home, see additional details here.

6:00PM EquilibriOM Fitness by Namastay Sober. Join Namastay Sober for EquilibriOM fitness, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series. Pre-registration is required; see additional details here.

Thursday, August 27

Saint Anthony’s Feast Online Celebration. The North End feasts were cancelled this year due to COVID-19, and as a result, many societies are coming up with creative ways to celebrate virtually or in smaller groups. The Saint Anthony’s Society will hold their online celebration over the last weekend of August, see additional details here.

6:00PM PLAN: Charlestown Open Office Hours. Members of the PLAN: Charlestown team will be available for open office hours for residents and stakeholders to (re)connect with the team, learn more about the planning initiative and next steps, and share your ideas and priorities, see additional details here.

6:30PM Boston Harbor Now Presents Our Harbor, Our Home A Celebration of Our Waterfront and Islands! Join Boston Harbor Now for our inaugural virtual event, Our Harbor, Our Home, A Celebration of Our Waterfront and Islands! We’ll transport you from your living room right to our waterfront while you enjoy an inspiring program highlighting the importance and beauty of Boston’s harbor, waterfront, and islands, see additional details here.

Friday, August 28

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. The Boston Public Library (BPL)’s Concerts in the Courtyard Summer Series is returning this year. As is now tradition, the iconic courtyard of the BPL’s Central Library in Copley Square will fill with music during Friday afternoons in the summertime. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, however, the 2020 summer concerts may only be attended virtually, see additional details here.

