Video & Panel Discussion Remembering Sacco and Vanzetti Aug. 22

The Community Church of Boston and the Sacco & Vanzetti Memorial Society invites community members to attend their virtual commemoration on August 22 at 7 p.m.

Sacco and Vanzetti were arrested 100 years ago on April 15, 1920 and executed seven years later, on August 23, 1927. This Sunday will mark the 93rd anniversary of their deaths. Read more about their history and controversial trial here.

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/5 183695800?pwd= QThXOU9Db013MEh2ZUkrVktlK0UyUT09

One tap mobile (for cell phone users): + 19292056099 us

To access by phone: + 1 929 205 6099

Meeting ID: 518 369 5800
Password: 230417

