Social Highlights This Week: Waterfront Views & Cannolis

Posted on Author Amanda StollComment(0)

To be featured, tag us  @northend.waterfront on Instagram, @northendboston on Twitter, @northendwaterfront on Facebook. Use hashtags #northendboston or #bostonwaterfront.

Waterfront Views



Soaking up the city summer sunsets. 🌅



Cannolis

What’s your favorite kind? Editor’s choice: vanilla custard with chocolate chips. Share yours in the comments section below!

Furry Feature

Reader Submissions



⁣Kudos to North End restaurants for adapting to the challenges in their business during this unprecedented time and for creating a European-like atmosphere in Boston's Little Italy. Grazie Mille! 🇭🇺 🍝⠀ • #photowalksboston #BostonUSA #northendboston #bostonnorthend #bostonlittleitaly #bostonma #cityscapeboston #visitboston #exploreboston #streetsofboston #iloveboston #iheartboston #bostonlove #raw_boston #beautifulboston #prettycitiesboston #myprettyboston #mynewengland #bostondotcom #igbostonhoods #traveling_boston #bostoncitylife #bostonglobelife #onlyinboston #bestofthebaystate #streetsofboston #hey_ihadtosnapthat #ipulledoverforthis #city_features #city_captures #seeyourcity



