Saint Anthony’s Feast 2020 Virtual Celebrations Aug. 27–30

It will be a different celebration this year for Boston’s largest and most famous Italian street festival as they continue to honor Saint Anthony and Saint Lucy during COVID-19. This year, you can celebrate over a century of faith, family, community and tradition during our online celebration of Saint Anthony’s Feast on August 27 – 30, 2020.

The Saint Anthony Society, sponsors of the festival since 1919, have planned a weekend full of online activities including culinary demonstrations of your favorite feast foods prepared by some of our favorite North End restaurants, bakeries and shops, a live-streamed Mass from St. Leonard Church, (Saturday, August 29 at 12 p.m.), Italian-American music, and videos featuring highlights of the best of Saint Anthony and Saint Lucy’s Feast. 

The chapel of St. Anthony and St. Lucy at 201 Endicott Street will be open during the weekend for devotees to visit, pray, and reflect. Chapel hours are 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.  

Visit www.stanthonysfeast.com, and Saint Anthony’s Feast Boston on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for access to our 2020 online celebration.  

