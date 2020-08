The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Larceny / Shoplifting

08/23/20 4:46 p.m.

Salem Street market reports a known male suspect stole beer from the store. Suspect fled on foot.

Larceny / Bike

08/26 – 08/27/20 4 p.m. – 8 a.m.

Victim reports two bicycles were stolen from Commercial Wharf. Bike #1 (orange and silver) and bike #2 (black) both have Urban Adventures seals on their rear fenders.