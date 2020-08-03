Police Blotter: Attempted Larceny, Two Accounts of Vandalism

The following are recent incidents reported by Boston Police District A-1 for the North End / Waterfront area.

Vandalism

07/27/20 9:20 a.m.

Male suspect arrested for malicious destruction of property after breaking the window of a Commercial St. building. The initial 911 call was for a man with a gun at that address, but after a foot chase of the suspect and check of the area, no weapon was found.

Attempted Larceny / Vandalism

07/31/20 10:30 a.m.

Male suspect attempted to steal a Kona (Jake the Snake) bike from a Commercial St. bike shop. Suspect was stopped by employees and they retrieved the bike. At this time, the suspect threw two stones through the front windows and fled on foot. Suspect was spotted in the area of Faneuil Hall and a foot pursuit ensued and he was apprehended on City Hall Plaza.