Monday’s Brief: Rent Prices Decline Leading Up to September 1st, HIIT by Healthworks, Overnight Street Work

Today is Monday, August 31 and two new Italian restaurants opening in Austin, Texas are taking their cues from Boston’s North End. Owner Chris Meroff is from Boston and was inspired by the Italian heritage coming from the neighborhood, read more on Eater.com.

5:30PM HIIT by Healthworks. Join Healthworks for HIIT fitness classes, part of the Greenway’s summer fitness series. Pre-registrations is required, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Tomorrow is the busiest moving day of the year for the city of Boston and for the first time in years, rent prices are on the decline. As more and more universities opt for online courses this fall or a hybrid of both online and in person, fewer students are looking to rent across the city, leaving many apartments vacant come September 1st, read more on WBUR.org.

That Italy Feel:

Tuesday, September 1

State Primary Election Day. Polling locations will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The State Primary election includes the following races: Senator in Congress, Representative in Congress, Governor’s Council, State Senate, State Representative, and Register of Probate. Find your polling location. Did you vote by mail-in ballot? You can track your ballot here.

From the Community:

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced it will be conducting overnight work to install wire loop detectors in the pavement at various intersections along Atlantic Ave. from East India Row to State St., and on Surface Rd. from State St. to Oliver St. in Boston, continue reading.

