Monday’s Brief: Illuminate the Harbor Cancelled, HIIT by Healthworks, Overnight Paving

Today is Monday, August 24 and there will be overnight paving operations at various intersections along Atlantic Avenue from High Street to Commercial Street and on Surface Road from Clinton Street to Oliver Street in Boston. The work is scheduled to take place from Sunday, August 23, through Thursday, September 3, during the overnight hours of 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. the following morning. All work will conclude at 5:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, continue reading.

Here’s what else you need to know for today…

5:30PM HIIT by Healthworks. Mondays in July and August, join Healthworks for HIIT fitness classes, part of the Greenway’s summer fitness series, see additional details here.

Notable News:

Due to the ongoing public health emergency, the 8th annual Boston Harbor Fireworks that mark the end of summer in August have been cancelled, read more on BostonHarborNow.org.

Tuesday, August 25

6:00PM Author Talk: Author E. Dolores Johnson. Join the Boston Public Library, the WGBH Forum Network, the Museum of African American History, the State Library of Massachusetts, and the New England Historical New England Historic Genealogical Society for an author talk with E. Dolores Johnson. Registration is required, so please visit THIS LINK to register, see additional details here.

Wednesday, August 26

Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot. To receive a ballot, voters must first complete, sign, and return the prepaid postcard application to the Election Department by August 26, 2020 for the State Primary. Voters may request a ballot using the vote-by-mail application for the September 1, 2020 State Primary, November 3, 2020 State Election, or all 2020 elections, see additional details here.

8:00AM Harbor Use Public Forum: Explore Pier 4. Boston Harbor Now holds monthly Harbor Use Public Forums for interested stakeholders to learn about and provide feedback to waterfront developers and public agency planners on projects affecting Boston Harbor’s waterfront and islands. In summer months, we try to visit new sections of the waterfront, see additional details here.

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us! New England Heritage. Join the Armenian Heritage Park for a special at-home Celebrating What Unites Us! program to keep us connected and coming together. This session will feature easy recipes, inspired by New England heritage, that you can make at home, see additional details here.

6:00PM EquilibriOM Fitness by Namastay Sober. Join Namastay Sober for EquilibriOM fitness, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series, see additional details here.

From the Community:

Black Lives Matter has ignited public conversation about racial equity and justice. Public monuments have become lightning rods as people take issue with the messages some convey about who we are as a nation and a people, continue reading.

