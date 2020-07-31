Community Featured

Weekly Top Reads: FBI Search Fulton St. Building, New Travel Order, DreAMBoat Yacht, Updates From Elected Officials, N. Washington St. Bridge Project

This week’s top posts on NorthEndWaterfront.com featured an FBI investigation, new COVID-19 travel restrictions, boats, government, transportation, and more! Read on below to see the most popular articles from this past week.

FBI Swarm North End Building; Arrest Former Convict

A normally quiet street in Boston’s North End saw quite a scene around noon on Wednesday when Federal authorities stormed in with a court warrant to search the building at 143 Fulton Street. Read more here.

Massachusetts Issues Strict New Travel Guidelines, Non-Compliance Fines

Governor Charlie Baker recently announced a new travel order. The executive order will become effective starting on August 1st for all those traveling to Massachusetts with a few exceptions. Those who do not comply with the state’s guidelines will face up to $500 per day of their offense. Read more here.

Super Yacht Watch: “DreAMBoat”

Super yacht DreAMBoat, measuring 295-feet, was seen at Boston’s Yacht Haven. The yacht is owned by billionaire Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons NFL team and co-founder of Home Depot. Read more here.

Elected Officials Discuss North End Projects; Homelessness In The Neighborhood; Cocktails To-Go; Police Reform Legislation

The North End/Waterfront Neighborhood Council (NEWNC) and North End/Waterfront Residents’ Association (NEWRA) hosted a virtual joint meeting to hear updates from local elected officials. Read more and watch the video here. Mayor Walsh also gave an update at this meeting. Read more from Mayor Walsh here.

N. Washington St. Bridge Project Update: Lovejoy Wharf Stairs Reopened, Temporary Charles River Safety Zone

There have been several updates on the N. Washington St. Bridge project as traffic transitioned to the temporary bridge. Here, MassDOT highlights marine impacts as transit is prohibited through all spans until August 11 to allow for safe removal of the center span of the existing bridge. Read more here and find out more about the temporary bridge here.

