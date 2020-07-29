Wednesday’s Brief: Boston Makes 2026 World Cup Bid, Celebrating What Unites Us, EquilibriOM Fitness, Mayor Walsh ‘Concerned’ About Return of College Student

Today is Wednesday, July 29 and with August just a few days away, Mayor Walsh is ‘Concerned’ about the return of college students to Boston and will be meeting with many of the presidents of Boston’s universities and colleges later this week to discuss their plans for the fall semester, read more on NBC10.

10:00AM Celebrating What Unites Us: Italian Edition. Join the Friends of the Armenian Heritage Park for Celebrating What Unites Us! virtual cooking series, a collaboration of OLDWAYS, Age-Friendly Boston & Friends of Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway to keep us connected, coming together, see additional details here.

6:00PM EquilibriOM Fitness by Namastay Sober. Join Namastay Sober for EquilibriOM fitness, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series. Pre-registration is required, see additional details here.

Boston’s 2026 Bid Host Committee for the 2026 World Cup made their virtual pitch yesterday to be one of the 10 cities in United States in the running to host games as part of North America’s shared hosting. If selected, the games would be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, which hosted games during the last American World Cup in 1994, read more on MassLive.com.

Thursday, July 30

1:00PM Lunchtime Flow by Body Lingua Yoga. Thursdays in July, join Body Lingua Yoga for lunchtime flow, part of the Greenway’s 2020 Summer Fitness Series. Pre-registration is required, see additional details here.

5:30PM NEMPAC Ask An Expert Series – Occupational Hazards: Toxic Relationships. Join NEMPAC for this professional round table as they host performers who will speak candidly about their personal experiences with toxic relationships they have encountered in the world of opera. Strategies and support for reporting issues of discrimination, sexual harassment, bullying, and other toxic behaviors will be explored, see additional details here.

7:00PM Kanopy Movie Club: Force Majeure. This wickedly funny psychodrama tells the story of a model Swedish family on a skiing holiday in the French Alps. The sun is shining and the slopes are spectacular when an avalanche suddenly bears down on a mountainside restaurant. With people fleeing in all directions and his wife and children in a state of panic, Tomas makes a decision that will shake his marriage to its core and leave him struggling to reclaim his role as family patriarch. Watch the film in advance on Kanopy with your BPL library card or e-Card at boston.kanopy.com/video/force-majeure, then join this Zoom discussion. Registration required for the discussion here.

Friday, July 31

12:30PM Boston Public Library “Concerts in the Courtyard” Series. The Boston Public Library (BPL)’s Concerts in the Courtyard Summer Series is returning this year. As is now tradition, the iconic courtyard of the BPL’s Central Library in Copley Square will fill with music during Friday afternoons in the summertime. Amid COVID-19 restrictions, however, the 2020 summer concerts may only be attended virtually. Beginning July 10, all concerts in the series will be streamed LIVE from the courtyard to the BPL’s YouTube channel on Fridays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Find additional details about the artists at bit.ly/BPLSummerConcerts.

