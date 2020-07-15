Featured Photos & Videos

Social Highlights This Week: Bridges and Coffee

Posted on

Check out our weekly social media highlights from residents and visitors in the area. To be featured, tag us  @northend.waterfront on Instagram, @northendboston on Twitter, @northendwaterfront on Facebook. Use hashtags #northendboston or #bostonwaterfront.

Bridges

The traffic shift to the N. Washington St. temporary bridge begins this Friday, July 17. Here’s a look at some of the bridges surrounding the North End / Waterfront.

Good days…

Zakim Bunker Hill Bridge #boston #northendboston

Coffee

Happy Friday☺️ Haven’t made oatmeal in forever because it’s been so hot, but woke up craving something warm☀️ Coffee creation – hot coffee topped with a maple & vanilla foam. 1/4 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk + splash of vanilla extract & maple syrup. Frothed together topped with cinnamon. Oat bowl- stove cooked oats in vanilla almond milk (added a cinnamon stick and flax seeds) sliced banana, berries, peanut butter, cinnamon & splash of maple syrup. . . . . . . . #foodporn #oatmeal #breakfast #coffee #vanilla #banana #peanutbutter #localproduce #organic #blueberries #strawberries #yummy #bomb #postyoga #workfromhome #wellnessthatworks #foodstagram #foodie #foodblogger #foodiesofinstagram #foodpics #healthylifestyle #healthyfood #healthyeating #healthybreakfast #healthychoices #delish #tasty #foods #foodstagram

Furry Feature

Reader Submissions

