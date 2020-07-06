Featured Real Estate

North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For June 2020

 Selling Price Address SF  $/SF Beds Baths
 One Bedrooms          
 $430,000 121 Salem St # C5 465 925 1 1
 $440,000 47 Tileston St # 3 465 946 1 1
 $503,000 21 Moon St # 21 562 895 1 1
 $560,000 152-154 Prince St # 8 718 780 1 1
 $625,000 65 Broad St., #4 643 972 1 1
 $647,000 Harbor Towers I (85) # 29A 762 849 1 1
 $649,000 63 Atlantic Ave # 5E 591 1,098 1 1
 $660,000 17 Clark St # 1 857 770 1 1.5
 $730,000 220 Commercial St # 1R 1495 488 1 1
 $735,000 Harbor Towers II (65) # 7E 860 855 1 1
 $944,000 Lovejoy Wharf # 9A 873 1,081 1 1
 $1,174,000 Lovejoy Wharf # 12E 903 1,300 1 1
 Two Bedrooms          
 $504,000 138 Prince St # 3 670 752 2 1
 $521,000 138 Prince St # 2 600 868 2 1
 $890,000 63 Atlantic Ave # 5D 1102 808 2 2
 $1,155,000 Harbor Towers II (65) # 24C 1223 944 2 2
 $1,625,000 Battery Wharf # 4602 1486 1,094 2 2
 $1,810,000 Intercontinental, The # 18M 1483 1,221 2 2.5
 $2,450,000 120 Fulton St # 7A 1707 1,435 2 2
 Three Bedrooms +          
 $825,000 47-48 Snow Hill St #2 1500 550 3 2
 $1,125,000 234 Causeway St., 1004 1351 833 3 2
 $950,000 172-174 Endicott St 3360 283 7 4

Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.

View previous real estate sales.

