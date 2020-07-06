North End / Waterfront Real Estate Sales For June 2020

|Selling Price
|Address
|SF
|$/SF
|Beds
|Baths
|One Bedrooms
|$430,000
|121 Salem St # C5
|465
|925
|1
|1
|$440,000
|47 Tileston St # 3
|465
|946
|1
|1
|$503,000
|21 Moon St # 21
|562
|895
|1
|1
|$560,000
|152-154 Prince St # 8
|718
|780
|1
|1
|$625,000
|65 Broad St., #4
|643
|972
|1
|1
|$647,000
|Harbor Towers I (85) # 29A
|762
|849
|1
|1
|$649,000
|63 Atlantic Ave # 5E
|591
|1,098
|1
|1
|$660,000
|17 Clark St # 1
|857
|770
|1
|1.5
|$730,000
|220 Commercial St # 1R
|1495
|488
|1
|1
|$735,000
|Harbor Towers II (65) # 7E
|860
|855
|1
|1
|$944,000
|Lovejoy Wharf # 9A
|873
|1,081
|1
|1
|$1,174,000
|Lovejoy Wharf # 12E
|903
|1,300
|1
|1
|Two Bedrooms
|$504,000
|138 Prince St # 3
|670
|752
|2
|1
|$521,000
|138 Prince St # 2
|600
|868
|2
|1
|$890,000
|63 Atlantic Ave # 5D
|1102
|808
|2
|2
|$1,155,000
|Harbor Towers II (65) # 24C
|1223
|944
|2
|2
|$1,625,000
|Battery Wharf # 4602
|1486
|1,094
|2
|2
|$1,810,000
|Intercontinental, The # 18M
|1483
|1,221
|2
|2.5
|$2,450,000
|120 Fulton St # 7A
|1707
|1,435
|2
|2
|Three Bedrooms +
|$825,000
|47-48 Snow Hill St #2
|1500
|550
|3
|2
|$1,125,000
|234 Causeway St., 1004
|1351
|833
|3
|2
|$950,000
|172-174 Endicott St
|3360
|283
|7
|4
Real estate sales compilation courtesy of CL Waterfront Properties.
View previous real estate sales.